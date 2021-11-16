Claims soar to R32bn for the ‘world’s most expensive riots’ in July

Sasria MD Cedric Masondo on July 12 estimated claims arising from the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng would be in the region of R5bn, but on Monday he said that figure turned out to be R32bn, making it the world’s most expensive riots.

“If you add claims settled by other insurance companies in excess of Sasria limits, and the losses of those who had no insurance, losses from the events of July 9 to 19 this year amount to about R50bn,” said Masondo.

“That’s just the loss of property, stock, trucks and the like. We don’t know the extent of the economic losses.”

Sasria, the SA Special Risk Insurance Association, is the state-owned civil commotion insurer, covering businesses and citizens against losses from rioting, strike action and public disorder.

Relatively modest Sasria premiums are paid to insurance companies as an addition to traditional cover, with the insurers acting as agents for Sasria in processing claims.

Previously, the most claims Sasria had received were slightly less than 6,000 for the entire 2018/19 financial year.

However, claims relating to the 11 days of “commotion” in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng generated more than double that at 14,051.

Masondo was speaking to the media at a virtual progress update briefing after last week's announcement that Treasury would give Sasria another R11bn towards settling the claims, on top of the R3.9bn it “injected” in October.

“On July 9 we thought it was another one of those riots that would die down after a few days,” Masondo said.