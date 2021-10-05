Civil unrest: Majority of smaller claims to be paid by month-end

Smaller businesses are being prioritised by the state insurer, two months after the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left businesses looted, destroyed and burnt.

The Treasury and SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) said so far claims amounting to over R5.8bn have been paid.

All claims below R1m are to be settled and paid in full as quickly as possible , the entities said.

Sasria said it is determined to settle 80% of all claims between R1m and R30m by the end of October.

It has started making interim payments on larger claims, and aims to ensure that at least 30% of total claim value for big claims is paid in the next couple of weeks.

“Sasria has engaged with industry partners and reached an agreement that the damaged properties will rather be rebuilt, than do cash in lieu payments. Collaborative work with loss adjusters and the industry will be done to ensure that the buildings are rebuilt.”