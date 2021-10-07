DA removes ‘racists v heroes’ posters, apologises

The DA has succumbed to pressure and will be taking down its controversial election street posters in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

The party came under a lot of scrutiny this week after it emerged that it had put up posters in Phoenix that were seen as racially insensitive.

“The ANC called you racist. The DA calls you heroes” read the DA posters in the predominantly Indian community of Phoenix where scores of black people were killed during the July unrest.

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson on Thursday apologised and said the party was in the process of removing the posters which “inadvertently caused offence”.

“In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this,” Macpherson said.

He also admitted that the posters were not sanctioned by the party.

“Sometimes in politics our words may be poorly chosen, but I wish to assure the public, without contradiction, that my intentions are always sincere,” he said.