ActionSA to hold poll on coalitions direction

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party will conduct a two-day poll among its voters to advise it on whether to join the DA in Johannesburg and five other municipalities as coalition partners.

The party, which contested elections for the first time, is facing a dilemma of choosing between the DA and ANC as coalition partners in the economic hub after it secured just over 16% of votes while vote tallying continues.

Mashaba had said the party would not consider working with the ANC but that it would work with the DA.

Mashaba left his post as Johannesburg mayor and dumped the DA in 2019.

He said ActionSA had resorted to running a poll to get the views of its voters on which parties it had to go to bed with.

“Within the next few hours, we are going to run a 48-hour poll because we are a party built from engaging South Africans,” he said .

Mashaba said an ANC top six official approached him on the floor of the IEC’s Results Operation Centre (ROC) and asked that he and his party join forces with the governing party as coalition partner, which he said he rejected.

“I said I will call him,” he said.