Africa must unite, and create jobs for youth, Ramaphosa tells Durban trade fair

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African leaders to unite and to leverage platforms such as the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) to mobilise all African governments to work tirelessly to address youth unemployment.

He was speaking at the fair on Monday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

“Colonialism deeply damaged the indigenous development of African trade and caused great harm to our societies. It is our expectation that this Intra-African Trade Fair will further cement its position as Africa’s premier trade platform, where African manufacturers can promote and sell more ‘Made in Africa’ goods to one another.

“This is critical if we are to change the distorted trade relationship that exists between African countries and the rest of the world,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 exposed the frailty of African economies.

“More importantly, it sent a powerful message to our continent about the dangers of over-reliance on external sources to meet its growing demand for food, medicines and other essential supplies.