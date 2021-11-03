'We learnt lessons from 2016 coalition negotiations' Jessie Duarte
ANC Deputy General Secretary Jessie Duarte says the party has learnt lessons from coalition negotiations in 2016 to avoid making the same mistakes.
Duarte was speaking to Sowetan at the IEC national results centre in Pretoria west on Tuesday night when it emerged that the party will need to negotiate with other parties to form governments in more than 20 municipalities in which no party had secured a clear majority...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.