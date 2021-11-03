'We learnt lessons from 2016 coalition negotiations' Jessie Duarte

ANC Deputy General Secretary Jessie Duarte says the party has learnt lessons from coalition negotiations in 2016 to avoid making the same mistakes.



Duarte was speaking to Sowetan at the IEC national results centre in Pretoria west on Tuesday night when it emerged that the party will need to negotiate with other parties to form governments in more than 20 municipalities in which no party had secured a clear majority...