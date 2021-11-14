Jazz master Barney Rachabane has died

Jazz saxophonist Barney Rachabane, who has been at the forefront of the South African jazz scene, has died.

Rachabane, 75, who has been blowing his horn since the 1960s, when he was hit by the jazz bug, died last night from natural causes, according to a family statement. The legend is survived by three daughters and grandchildren.

Born and raised in Alexandra, Rachabane played with various jazz performers both local and internationally, including Abdullah Ibrahim, Bruce Cassidy, Hugh Masekela, Paul Simon and Babsy Mlangeni.

According to his daughter, Naledi Rachabane, the sax man had not been well since the death of his wife three months ago. Naledi said in his last days the legendary singer reminisced about the good life he had with his wife of 60 years. “He was missing his wife a lot. Since she died he never stopped talking about her. My father was also looking forward to performing again as the industry was slowly opening up.”

Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse defined Rachabane as a talented saxophonist. Mabuse wants the country to celebrate Rachabane’s gift and cheer him on for his talent. The legend, who turned 70 recently, worked with Rachabane while recording the albums of Harari.