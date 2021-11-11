Pupils, teachers in hospital after educator crashes into school staff room

Two teachers and two pupils were rushed to hospital after another educator crashed into the staff room at the school in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Department of education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the incident happened at Kopanang Secondary School.

He said the incident was shocking.

"According to the preliminary information which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room, thereafter injured two assistant teachers and two learners,” said Zwane.

MEC Bonakele Majuba is expected to visit the school on Thursday to gather information about the incident.