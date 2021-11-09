Stabbing to death of pupil indicates depth of social ills – MEC

A fight among a group of pupils in Medingen village in Kgapane, Limpopo, has claimed the life of a grade 11 pupil.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the incident happened on Monday but police were still gathering information to find out what led to the fight.

She said the Limpopo departments of social development and education have dispatched teams of social workers to start with the provision of psychosocial support to the family of the deceased, a pupil at Magoletša High School.

"Social workers will also extend the same service to the school for learners to cope well, as they are currently sitting for their end of the year exams," Chuene said.