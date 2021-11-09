Stabbing to death of pupil indicates depth of social ills – MEC
A fight among a group of pupils in Medingen village in Kgapane, Limpopo, has claimed the life of a grade 11 pupil.
Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the incident happened on Monday but police were still gathering information to find out what led to the fight.
She said the Limpopo departments of social development and education have dispatched teams of social workers to start with the provision of psychosocial support to the family of the deceased, a pupil at Magoletša High School.
"Social workers will also extend the same service to the school for learners to cope well, as they are currently sitting for their end of the year exams," Chuene said.
Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said the incident is an indication that social ills such as substance abuse and bullying are still persistent in some parts of the province.
"The incident is once again exposing the behaviour by some of our young people in communities. This violent behaviour by children must immediately come to an end. We are urging parents to keep a close eye on their children so that they can notice behavioural change and report to social workers for an immediate intervention," Rakgoale said.
Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo called on parents and other key stakeholders to be actively involved in supporting schools to deal with the scourge of bullying and abuse.
"It is so devastating and saddening that we had to lose a young life in this manner. This is something that needs all of us to collaborate on, to enforce laws prohibiting learners to carry dangerous weapons in schools and in communities. We accordingly send our condolences to the bereaved family and the entire school community," Boshielo said.
