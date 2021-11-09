Pupils suspected in school theft
14 hard drives, two smart boards stolen
Pupils at Vezukhono High School in Etwatwa, on the East Rand, are under investigation following the theft of 14 hard drives and two smart boards.
School principal Ruben Tsoka said the school has had a challenge with crime since the government introduced digital teaching...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.