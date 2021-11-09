South Africa

Pupils suspected in school theft

14 hard drives, two smart boards stolen

09 November 2021 - 07:18

Pupils at Vezukhono High School in Etwatwa, on the East Rand, are under investigation following the theft of 14 hard drives and two smart boards.

School principal Ruben Tsoka said the school has had a challenge with crime since the government introduced digital teaching...

