Schoolmates pray for safe return of Polokwane brothers kidnapped at gunpoint

“You are in our prayers.”

This is the message shared by the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School, as the search continues for the Moti brothers — Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 — who were hijacked and kidnapped in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Pupils went down on one knee and prayed for them to be safely reunited with their parents, Nazim and Shakira Moti of Polokwane.

The department of social development told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE it has dispatched a team of social workers to both the Moti family and the school.

Police have launched a massive manhunt, including activating the air wing, for a group of suspects involved in the forceful removal of the four schoolchildren from a vehicle that was transporting them to school at about 7am, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The children were forcefully removed from their scholar transport by a group of about seven suspects armed with rifles,” he said.