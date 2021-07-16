‘Don’t howl’ - Tito Mboweni weighs in on unrest and looting
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The minister took to social media on Thursday, saying people should not “howl”.
“Depending on which theoretical framework you come from, you have to problematise the following; a huge influx into urban and peri-urban centres, depopulation of the countryside, reimagining contemporary urbanisation, agriculture, and the food economy,” Mboweni said.
Depending on which theoretical framework you come from, you have to problematise the following: a huge influx into urban and peri-urban centres, depopulation of the countryside, re-imagining contemporary urbanisation, agriculture and the food economy. Don’t howl! ( howling = 0).— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 15, 2021
He said the challenge of “forced” versus “organic” urbanisation was gigantic.
“When the original purpose was to ensure a large supply of cheap labour, boxed in labour reservoirs (townships) evolved into a large army of the working people and the lumpen proletariat. The issues are heavy,” said Mboweni.
The challenge of “forced” vs “organic” urbanisation is gigantic. When the original purpose was to ensure a large supply of cheap labour, boxed in labour reservoirs (townships), but evolved into a large army of the working people and the lumpen proletariat, the issues are heavy!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 15, 2021
Mboweni’s statement drew mixed reactions on social media.
While some applauded him for speaking out, others asked what the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was doing to stop the influx of people into urban areas.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Boost exports(esp raw materials in our case) = the creation of unemployment in our country and creation of jobs in other countries— frank-talk (@hlakojustice) July 15, 2021
They write that when they want positions, once that happens they turn a blind eye...— docmedia Mlambo (@docmediamlambo) July 15, 2021
When are your textbooks going to give us real life solutions? It’s been 4 wasted years.— PRO (@Kgapolad) July 15, 2021
The question to you why didn't you go to your voters with your President and Ghordhan and beg the people you lead not to loot.— Siya Mfundisi (@SiyaMfundisi) July 15, 2021
✊End tender system on government departments and municipalities— #FreeJacobZuma (@SpheWaseMbo) July 15, 2021
✊Give 50% procurement to black owned businesses in state owned entities, stop privatising SOEs
✊Invest in youth farming initiatives, make farming land accessible to the youth
You have been in your position for a while now. When you were out in the cold and you had all your senses, you wrote this.👇🏿— Motšwa Gae (@Motjwa_Gae) July 15, 2021
How many have of these have you implemented or proposed to your party to implement in order to alleviate our dire situation? pic.twitter.com/8DdT7HPktV
Housing/Land subsidy for the black working class? They are left to build the next shack or rent expensive rooms. Minister the problem is no longer the past but the current minds in government and their temporary solutions, we should talk township dipopulation and land allocation pic.twitter.com/PUlyGSOhRD— TheAccountant🕵🏾♂️ (@QhaweBomvu) July 15, 2021
The problem here is too much English. You sound like a textbook. Put this in simple everyday terms and you'll have you'll have less "howling" and more meaningful engagement.— Naza (@Nazananda) July 15, 2021
Plans are not implemented unless a comrade has put in a Tender.— Yenza Okuhle 🗣💞 (@inkingayodwa) July 15, 2021
The comrades have no clue on agriculture, yet they want the biggest stake. No clue on civil engineering yet they want to build roads, install water pipes.
Now they have burnt everything.
Comrades.
Comrades.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.