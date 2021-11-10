'Unqualified contractors at power plants behind outages'
Chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer blamed the crisis partly on the procurement processes
As Eskom bosses came armed with a list of excuses why the country has been plunged into a power crisis on Tuesday, workers at some of the utility’s power stations painted a picture of chaos and breakdowns at its plants, leading to rolling blackouts.
Employees at least four coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga told Sowetan about a litany of problems besieging the plants, including poor quality coal, ageing units, tube leaks, broken coal conveyor belts and damaged parts that could not be replaced quicker...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.