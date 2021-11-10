'Unqualified contractors at power plants behind outages'

Chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer blamed the crisis partly on the procurement processes

As Eskom bosses came armed with a list of excuses why the country has been plunged into a power crisis on Tuesday, workers at some of the utility’s power stations painted a picture of chaos and breakdowns at its plants, leading to rolling blackouts.



Employees at least four coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga told Sowetan about a litany of problems besieging the plants, including poor quality coal, ageing units, tube leaks, broken coal conveyor belts and damaged parts that could not be replaced quicker...