South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding for the rest of the week

08 November 2021 - 13:14
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Load-shedding has been escalated to stage 4 for the rest of the week. File image.
Load-shedding has been escalated to stage 4 for the rest of the week. File image.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom said shortly before 1pm on Monday that it would implement stage 4 rolling blackouts countrywide starting at 1pm until 5am on Friday.

The power utility said this was due to ongoing generation capacity shortages.

“While Eskom regrets the escalation in load-shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively this morning as we are not getting the reduction in demand expected from the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding.

“It was anticipated an additional seven units would have returned to service by Monday, and this has not materialised,” the embattled power utility said.

Eskom said a generating unit at Arnot power station tripped on Monday morning and further contributed to the shortages.

Total breakdowns amount to 14,874MW while planned maintenance is 5,579MW of capacity.

Stage 2 load-shedding will continue from Friday until 5am on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

Power blackouts all week: Eskom

Forecast at stage 2, but Eskom warns: "Since the power system remains volatile and unpredictable, higher stages of loadshedding may be required."
News
1 day ago

Stage 2 load-shedding imminent and set to roll into the weekend

Eskom is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 11am on Friday, and the rolling blackouts may continue into the weekend.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout