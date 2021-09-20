Soldiers confiscate illicit cigarettes worth nearly R500k as smugglers escape to Zimbabwe

Alleged smugglers hotfooted it to Zimbabwe to escape from soldiers who confiscated nearly R500,000 worth of illicit cigarettes near the border in Limpopo.

The military said in at the weekend that members of the 1 Special Services Battalion were on patrol when they made the haul.

“They confiscated 34 boxes of illicit Remington Gold valued at R 477,242.

“The cigarettes were handed to police at Masisi Village.

“The suspects fled the scene and ran back to Zimbabwe,” said army spokesperson Capt Moses Semono.

