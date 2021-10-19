Diplomats behaving badly: Dirco curbs access to duty-free booze, cigarettes

The government has had to implement strict measures to control the volumes of tobacco and alcohol foreign diplomats are bringing into the country.

Among the benefits foreign diplomats enjoy in SA is being able to buy alcohol and tobacco products at discounted prices as they do not pay the “sin taxes” that normal citizens do.

But a department of international relations and co-operation investigation found that some were reselling the booze and smokes to citizens at ridiculously high prices.

Dirco's latest annual report reveals how it had to initiate measures to curb the abuse of diplomatic privileges.

“Duty-free shops have been identified as a high-risk environment where the abuse of diplomatic privileges has led to substantial losses to the fiscus. A number of foreign missions were identified, where diplomatic and consular agents abused the privileges accorded to them for personal gain, through the resale of duty-free alcohol and tobacco products in volumes far greater than those considered to be for personal or official use,” reads the report.