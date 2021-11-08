25 drunk drivers arrested on West Rand as police round up criminals

Gauteng police arrested 25 drunk drivers on the West Rand at the weekend.

The suspects were among 1,058 people arrested during “high-density” operations in the province, police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said police in Tshwane arrested more than 300 wanted suspects for various crimes. He said seven suspects were arrested during raids at illegal liquor outlets, while several illegal immigrants were taken in to be processed by the department of home affairs.

Makhubele said more than 150 other suspects were arrested during the operation.

More than 350 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and on the West Rand for crimes including attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, assault, malicious damage to property and house robberies.

In Johannesburg, more than 250 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape, to possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police arrested more than 140 suspects in Soweto for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

TimesLIVE