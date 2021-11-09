UK rapper releases song to honour Miriam Makeba

Far Away a remix of music icon’s popular song Baxabene Ooxam

UK-based rapper and songwriter Ntantu is commemorating the passing of iconic musician and humanitarian Miriam Makeba with the release of the song Far Away that features the legend.



Far Away is a remix of Makeba’s popular song Baxabene Ooxam, which is available in all digital platforms...