Controversial SA business tycoon arrested and detained in Germany

This comes after Russian authorities issued a red notice on January 24 2018.

Roux said the notice was not authorised and vetted by Interpol’s General Secretariat.

“Since August 2017‚ Mr Moti has been subject of a litany of spurious and fraudulent claims made by a known member of the Russian Mafia‚ presently resident in Dubai.”

Moti‚ his father‚ Abbas Aboo Baker Moti‚ and business associates Ashruf Kaka and Salim Bobat turned to the Pretoria High Court in August last year to fight the Interpol red notices issued for their arrest.

Interpol issues a red notice when countries are unable to arrest suspects who have fled their policing jurisdiction.

The men stand accused of defrauding an allegedly disgruntled business partner - Russian citizen Alibek Issaev - out of R6.6-million in an apparent bogus mining deal. The fraud allegedly took place in Lebanon in 2013.

They claimed in their affidavits that warrants for their arrest had been obtained after a potential business deal with Issaev had turned sour and he allegedly stole intellectual property from them‚ for which they had obtained an Interpol arrest warrant against him. Issaev was a partner in their South African FerroChrome smelter business.