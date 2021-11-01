Malema predicts resounding EFF victory as he votes in Seshego

*NOTE: SowetanLIVE published an earlier version of this syndicated article which claimed Malema wore jeans with a R2000 price tag. We have since been informed that this is not correct. We apologise for the error.

As EFF leader Julius Malema cast his ballot in Seshego on Monday, he was adamant that his party would score at least two-thirds of the vote.

After waiting in line for more than over half an hour alongside his wife, Mantoa, Malema expressed confidence that the EFF would secure at least 65% of the votes.

Speaking to the media after voting casting his vote at Mponegele Primary School, Malema said they the EFF had done all it could on the campaign trail.

“We have done everything humanly possible. We have gone to every corner of SA. The leadership and members of the EFF were on the ground. The people have heard the message of the EFF and they have received it very well.

“We can only hope for the best. It's now in the hands of the South Africans. The youth of SA must come out in their numbers. This is about their future. This is about them,” said Malema.

He said the youth needed to understand that they the could not leave crucial issues of governance in the hands of the elderly.

“I hope wherever the young people are, they are readying themselves to close on a high note,” said Malema.