Coalitions on the cards in three Gauteng metros

With no single party recording more than 50% in the coveted metros by last night, the EFF, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus emerged as possible king makers

Gauteng's trio jewel metros look set to be governed by coalition governments again if early election results are anything to go by.



This became evident on Tuesday as major political parties – the ANC and the DA – started fielding questions from journalists on their approach to coalition negotiations and likely horse trading...