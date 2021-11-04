Confirmed: Naked destruction of property will get you arrested
Police trace Capitec nude protester
The woman who trashed a bank in the buff has been arrested.
Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said the woman, aged 41, was arrested on Thursday and will appear in the Strand magistrate's court once charged.
He said a malicious damage to property case was opened for investigation at Strand SAPS.
Capitec is offering its traumatised Cape Town staff counselling after the incident.
In a statement, the bank said the woman had a savings account with the bank but not a line of credit. This after the speculation on social media about why the woman did what she did.
“We have extended counselling to all affected employees.”
A viral video shows the woman, wearing only a pair of shoes, rushing to a bank consultant’s desk on Tuesday and throwing the electronic equipment on the floor as the male consultant sneaks past her to safety. She is then seen in fleeting images (as the person recording her is also running to safety) trashing other equipment from nearby desks.
In 30 seconds, the woman is able to clear the area of customers while shouting.
The clearly distressed woman can only be heard asking, “Where is the money?”
