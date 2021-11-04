South Africa

National Lotteries Commission on drive to improve lives of people living with disabilities

By Tankiso Makhetha - 04 November 2021 - 14:41
National Lotteries Commission is on a quest to upgrade people's lives.
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

Access to facilities and inclusivity are two of the most important issues, particularly for people with disabilities. 

Despite SA’s legislation which is aimed at providing a platform for equal access, people with disabilities are still bearing the brunt of discrimination. 

In observing Disability Rights Awareness Month, from November 3 to December 3, the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is on a drive to ensure that people with disabilities are included in the country’s social structure. 

Thabang Mampane, NLC’s commissioner, said it was the commission’s objective to fund charities and work through its programmes to improve the lives of people living with disabilities.

“Our value of social consciousness is one that finds expression in our programmes and a significant portion of funding in the charities sector goes to providing basic care and support for people living with disabilities, making sporting codes and recreational facilities accessible in that sector and using the power of the arts for various interventions as per the needs of the beneficiaries,” said Mampane.

Mampane highlighted the recent achievements of SA’s athletes at the Paralympic Games.

“While our work [is] aimed at assisting people living with disabilities through legislation, particularly labour laws, education and awareness remains a consistent requirement, it is our hope that programmes initiated by organisations all over the country are able to achieve that during this period and beyond,” she said.

