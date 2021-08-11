Mom relives how ex-lover 'kidnapped, beat and raped her'
A 27-year-old woman has told of how she survived a brutal attack allegedly in the hands of her ex-lover who demanded she take him back.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity as she revealed that the man also raped her, told Sowetan that she was grateful to be alive. The incident happened on Friday...
