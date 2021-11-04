Big parties take hit from civic movements and pacts

Of the 30 seats in the municipality, ANC seats have been reduced from 20 to 13, as the forum snatched six seats

Civic movements and compacts of new candidates, borne out of frustration over service delivery failures and governance collapses in municipalities, have diluted the dominance of major parties, eliminating their majorities in some councils.



Support for the ANC and the DA has been eroded in several provinces, including Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng as civic organisations that contested power made major inroads in some disgruntled communities. ..