Man dies after being ‘dragged’ under car leaving club, driver arrested

A driver who was flagged down while allegedly dragging a person under his moving vehicle was arrested at the weekend for suspected culpable homicide and drunken driving.

The 41-year-old motorist left a club in Kariega, in the Eastern Cape, at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

“As he was driving off, he was stopped by a witness who informed him there was someone being dragged underneath his moving vehicle,” said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.