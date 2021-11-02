South Africa

Forensic investigators comb Phoenix fire scene where five perished

By Mfundo Mkhize - 02 November 2021 - 19:38
A 57-year old man is facing charges of arson and murder after he fled the scene of a fire in which two women and three children died.
A 57-year old man is facing charges of arson and murder after he fled the scene of a fire in which two women and three children died.
Image: Sabelo Masuku

Forensic investigators combed through a Phoenix block of flats which was set alight in the early hours of Monday morning, killing five people.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a 57-year-old relative had been tracked down and arrested after the devastating incident which has left the Phoenix community reeling.

He said the suspect had serious burn wounds and was admitted to hospital under police guard on Monday afternoon.

A mother and her three children, the youngest of whom was three years old, and another woman died in the blaze.

Seven tenants managed to escape injury.

When TimesLIVE visited the flats on Tuesday, relatives were sitting outside.

An emotional family member declined to speak to the media.

“No comments. We have lost five family members,” he said.

Naicker said he was uncertain when the suspect will be ready to make a court appearance.

Phoenix community policing forum chairperson Umesh Singh said they were “saddened” by the incident.

“While we sympathise with the family, we also call upon community members to always seek help rather than resort to such drastic acts,” said Singh.

A group of locals is helping  the grieving family members by raising funds to cover burial costs, clothing, toiletries and bedding.

A community member who is part of the initiative said residents had heeded the call to reach out, but they were struggling to secure accommodation for the grief-stricken family.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for arson and murder after five die in Phoenix fire

A man was arrested after five people, including three children, died in a fire in Phoenix, Durban, in the early hours of on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Rescuer, boy die in house fire in Eastern Cape

A man who ran into a burning house to try to rescue a three-year-old boy died along with the child when they were trapped in the inferno.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...