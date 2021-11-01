Parties slug it out in Palm Ridge

While most voting stations in Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus experienced low numbers of voters coming to cast their vote until Monday afternoon in Ekurhuleni, heavily contested areas in Palm Ridge saw voters turning out in their numbers.

Ward 103 was among the most heavily contested wards in the metro, with the ANC, DA, EFF, ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance maintaining strong visibility and having erected their tents outside the Palm Ridge healthcare centre.

Outgoing councillor Sadrick Matheba, who had been with the ANC and who has since defected to ActionSA, said he was impressed that the voting process and remained uninterrupted and peaceful despite the fierce contest in the area.

"Many of us have been heavily campaigning here and it is difficult to tell. But it's good that there is no intimidation or violence. People have come out in numbers; we all hope that we will get a good result," Matheba said.

Patriotic Alliance councillor candidate Zane Khan, however, lamented that many people had turned away in the morning as ANC supporters had came to the voting station in song and made noise on the premises while voting was under way.