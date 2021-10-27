DA leader Steenhuisen blasts ANC government over Eskom's stage 4 load-shedding

DA leader John Steenhuisen has blasted the ANC-led government over Eskom’s latest decision to implement stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen, who spoke at the official opposition’s election rally in Tshwane, said Eskom’s decision equalled “job shedding”, adding that it was the opposite of what President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in 2017 that the country’s electricity problems would be “a thing of the past”.

According to Eskom, the stage 4 load-shedding would last until Saturday morning.

“The only load we need to shed in SA is the ANC because once we shed that load, we can start to progress as a country,” he said.

He called on Tshwane residents to once again push the ANC to below 50% and enable the DA to return to the helm of the metro, where it took over through a coalition after the governing party was dislodged in the 2016 municipal elections.

The DA, the ANC, EFF and ActionSA have been on major election drives in the capital city as they pushed to maximise their electoral fortunes ahead of the November 1 polls, which are expected to be fiercely contested.

A few hundred DA supporters converged at the Solomon Mahlangu Square in Mamelodi, where the party’s leadership recounted its good track record of governance which they said would be disrupted if the ANC came back to power.