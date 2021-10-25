Don't abandon ANC 'family' because of electricity problems, Ramaphosa tells voters threatening to boycott elections

Angry Gauteng residents confronted ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail on Monday, saying that if there was no electricity by November 1 they would boycott the party.

Responding to this, Ramaphosa said the threats were not justified and cautioned against parting ways with their political family.

“This is our family. We stick together whether we like it or not. We cannot be saying 'ANC out' because there is no electricity. It doesn’t work like that. Instead, we need to solve the problem,” he said.

Only the ANC could solve the electricity woes, the president said, just a week ahead of voting day.

Ramaphosa spent the day campaigning in Orange Farm, Soweto and Alexandra township, where similar issues over electricity, councillor disputes and lack of service delivery persisted. He made a slew of promises, including holding a celebration rally if the party secured a majority victory.