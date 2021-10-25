Government says next Monday's elections will be 'safe and free'

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster ministers have assured South Africans that next week's local government elections will be safe and free.

Defence minister Thandi Modise said police will be deployed at all voting stations and results centres.

“We can confidently declare today that all safety and security measures have been put in place to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections starting from October 30 and 31 from 8am to 5pm for the special votes and on November 1 for normal elections,” Modise said on Monday.

“All relevant security-aligned departments within the three spheres of government have worked tirelessly, in a continuous and co-ordinated manner, to ensure we deliver successful local government elections. As a cluster, we want to assure the public that all areas will be accessible for all citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

She said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has put together an election security plan managed by national, provincial, district and local structures of the security cluster.