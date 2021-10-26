South Africa

Driver killed in hail of bullets in posh Durban suburb

26 October 2021 - 10:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A driver, believed to be about 45 years old, died after his vehicle was shot at in La Lucia, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Image: supplied

A high-end luxury vehicle peppered with bullets rammed into a gate to business premises in La Lucia, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

On closer inspection, Emer-G-Med paramedics found that the driver had died from gunshot wounds.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics and police responded to reports of a shooting incident in Armstrong Avenue in the La Lucia Ridge area just after 8am.

“Closer inspection found a male, believed to be approximately 45 years of age, seated in the vehicle, with fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said. 

He said the shooting was being investigated by the SA Police Service. 

TimesLIVE

