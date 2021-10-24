South Africa

Lone gunman kills six people at house on West Rand

By TIMESLIVE - 24 October 2021 - 10:15
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police in Gauteng confirmed a shooting incident on Saturday in Kagiso on Gauteng's West Rand which left six people — four men and two women — dead.

Three men and one woman were also injured.

It is reported that a lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour, police said in a statement.

“On the suspect’s way out he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly. The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and two were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Police will register a case of murder and attempted murder.

