South Africa

Police allegedly confiscated CCTV footage

Inside the house of horrors

25 October 2021 - 07:00

Children could be seen running in the streets of Tshepisong, on the West Rand, while grown-ups huddled together. 

A renovated RDP house with CCTV cameras mounted on the wall would have one believe that it is nearly impossible to gain entry without the owner’s permission. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout