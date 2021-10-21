News

Covid-19: 520 cases, 81 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 21 October 2021 - 19:58
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
Image: Lightbox

There were 520 Covid-19 cases and 81 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

This means that there have been 2,918,366 cases and 88,835 deaths recorded to date.

Of the new cases, only KwaZulu-Natal had triple-figure infections, with exactly 100 recorded. Next was the Western Cape (89 cases) and Gauteng (74).

The NICD said there were 62 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the number of patients in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment to 4,413.

TimesLIVE

SA records 591 Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 591 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest NICD statistics showed.
News
22 hours ago

Covid-19: 453 new cases, 50 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

There were 453 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout