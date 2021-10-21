DA sets its sights on JB Marks municipality in battle for North West

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party has identified the JB Marks municipality in the North West as a strategic target in the upcoming local government elections.

As he addressed party supporters in Potchefstroom on Thursday afternoon after a full day of campaigning in the town, Steenhuisen said he believed the DA could win the council.

The municipality has been hotly contested between the ANC and the DA. In the 2016 elections, the ANC narrowly won with 50.9% despite turmoil in its own ranks in the previous term, which saw its own members vote with the opposition to fire the mayor.

Steenhuisen's visit follows that of president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was there to garner support on October 8.

“With your help, we can win here on November 1. In August of 2016, the DA won about 32% of the vote here, just 10% short of being able to form a majority government.