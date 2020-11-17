Nando's distances itself from fake Bushiri ad demanding '10 full chickens' before he returns to SA

Fast-food chain Nando’s has distance itself from an advert making light of fugitive Shepherd Bushiri's escape, saying fake adverts are in bad taste and in no way aligned to its brand or values.

Over the past few days, Bushiri and his wife Mary have been trending on social media after the couple fled SA for Malawi just days after being granted bail.

They were arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of over R100m.

Weighing in on the conversations about Bushiri fleeing the country was a fake Nando’s Twitter account.

The account shared an advert about Bushiri demanding 10 hot full chickens every day if the government wanted him to come back to the country, or else they would see him next year.

The account, with over 90,000 followers, also said it was giving away a one-year voucher to anyone who liked and retweeted the post and followed them.

The real Nando’s SA account responded to the post saying, while they valued the enthusiasm of fans for their brand, they do not appreciate the production of fake adverts or parody accounts.

“This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned to our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours,” said the fast-food chain.