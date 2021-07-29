ANC ward councillor arrested for looting
An ANC councillor who has been arrested for public violence and theft was allegedly caught on CCTV footage looting clothes from Markham and Total Sports stores during the recent unrest.
The party in Ekurhuleni has confirmed that its Ward 71 councillor in Daveyton, Solly Seloane, was arrested on Monday and called for law enforcement to carry out their work with urgency...
