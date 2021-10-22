South Africa

Suspected poacher ‘trampled to death by elephant’ in Kruger National Park

22 October 2021 - 16:55
A suspected poacher is believed to have been killed by an elephant in the Kruger National Park. Stock photo.
A suspected poacher is believed to have been killed by an elephant in the Kruger National Park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/utopia88

A suspected poacher’s body was found in the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Thursday.

KNP spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said initial investigations suggest the deceased was killed by an elephant and left behind by his accomplices.

“No animal was killed in the immediate vicinity,” he said.

“KNP management continues to warn poachers that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP. Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom.”

Earlier this week, the KNP reported that a woman was airlifted out of the park for cardiac care, a man was in a critical condition after he was ejected from his car when it rolled and a child had drowned in a townhouse complex swimming pool in three separate incidents.

TimesLIVE

SA tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe

A South African tourist was trampled to death by an elephant in front of his son at a wildlife park in Zimbabwe.
News
4 days ago

Anti-poaching ranger trampled to death by elephant at Vic Falls

In a series of fatal elephant attacks in the country, last month another Zimbabwean man was trampled to death while trying to take a selfie with ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout