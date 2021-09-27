South Africa

WATCH LIVE | ANC launches local government election manifesto

By TimesLIVE - 27 September 2021 - 17:36

The ANC is on Monday launching its local government election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane. 

The launch will be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.     

SA’s major opposition parties — including the DA, EFF and IFP — have already unveiled their manifestos with a slew of promises in a bid to win the sixth local government elections, scheduled for November 1. 

Ramaphosa was hard at work at the weekend, campaigning for his party and pleading with potential voters to give the ANC another chance as it promised to do things differently to ensure good governance this time around.

On the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, he admitted that one of the biggest problems facing the country was unemployment and told potential voters the party has “big plans” to tackle it.

