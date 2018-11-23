Milk‚ margarine‚ toilet paper and cold drinks were the most popular items in customers’ trolleys in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday.

Most shoppers at Checkers on Bram Fischer Drive said they were there for basic items.

“I was here mainly for groceries. I got margarine‚ mayonnaise‚ cereal‚ biscuits and washing powder‚” said Rabia Naicker‚ as she and her husband loaded their groceries into their car.

She said she got to the mall just before it opened at 7am‚ where the queue‚ at the time‚ was “horrendous”.

“The nice thing is that Checkers had ample stock and the staff was there to replenish any items that ran out.”