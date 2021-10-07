Gauteng moms and dads — you have one day left to apply for school

With a day to closing, there are now 280,859 successful Gauteng applicants registered for the Phase 2 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

The admission application phase will end on Friday at midnight.

According to the Gauteng department of education (GDE), its system has recorded 250,450 applications for Grade 1 and 30,409 applications for Grade 8.

The GDE says the placement period for the 2022 school year will start on October 15 until November 30, and parents who applied during the application period will receive placement offers via SMS at that stage.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was pleased with the success of the online system.

“To the scores of parents and guardians who patiently followed the application process to completion. To our dedicated staff members stationed across the province who were always ready to assist parents through this process. We are exceedingly grateful to you all for having made this year’s application period triumphant.

“We are pleased at the success of the online admissions system so far, more so through the new two-phased approach which we introduced this year. We are thankful to everyone who played a role and are hopeful for a successful placement period in the days to come,” he said.

The GDE has stressed that applications can still be made on its website. Parents are also reminded to upload their documents on to the system when applying.

TimesLIVE