Education department clarifies confusion

01 August 2021 - 18:58
Mpho Koka Journalist

The Gauteng education department has moved to clarify the confusion around the vaccination report required for the 2022 online applications for prospective grade 1 pupils.

 Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the vaccination report required is not related in any way to the Covid-19 vaccination...

