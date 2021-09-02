South Africa

300,000 grade 8 applications recorded as deadline looms for Gauteng schools

By TimesLIVE - 02 September 2021 - 10:38
Gauteng's public school system has recorded 301,510 applications so far for children starting grade 8 next year. File image
Image: 123RF

Gauteng's public school system has recorded 301,510 applications so far for children starting grade 8 next year.

This tally was reported as the Department of Education reminded parents and guardians that the first phase of online admission applications closes at midnight on Friday.

“We wish to encourage those who did not apply to do so urgently.”

Phase 2 of the online application period will begin on September 13.

This is for parents and guardians of children going to grades 1 and 8 in 2022, but who are not already in a public school in Gauteng. This phase ends on October 8.

TimesLIVE

