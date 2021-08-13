South Africa

More than 100,000 applications for Gauteng schools recorded in 4 days

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives thumbs up to new two-phase system

13 August 2021 - 16:55
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has been 'vindicated' by the decision to introduce a two-phase application system. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given the thumbs up to a two-phase application system for the province's schools.

The department recorded more than 100,000 grade 8 applications in just four days after opening up the online application system for the 2022 academic year. 

Applications opened on Tuesday and the department said that by Wednesday, applications surpassed the 50,000 mark, with more than 52,000 successful applications being reached on the second day of the 2022 online admissions in Gauteng.

This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase 1 applications, which started on Tuesday and will end on September 3, are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.

Phase 2 applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng. This phase will end on October 8.

Some Gauteng schools not ready for reopening

Close to 60 schools in Gauteng are not ready to welcome the full capacity return of primary school pupils today because they lack water supply, have ...
News
1 week ago

Immunisation cards needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi

The grade 1 class of 2022 in Gauteng will be required to provide Covid-19 immunisation certificates to be admitted to schools. according to the ...
News
1 week ago

“Bravo! Indeed we are vindicated that the two-phase process was in the best interest of both learners and parents,” Lesufi said. 

The department said in a statement: “Applications began smoothly on Tuesday, with some parents having to overcome a few challenges, including incorrect ID number/home address — even after parents/guardians had verified their details at schools.

“Some parents also raised concerns about not receiving assistance with the verification of details from schools. Indeed our back-office support — including the districts and schools — has been extremely busy assisting parents and guardians so that they are better able to navigate the system.”

By noon on Friday, the department had recorded 104,504 successful applications. It said this milestone was indicative of the hard work put in by staff who are handling an average of 5,000 calls a day at the education department's contact and walk-in centres. 

“Our gratitude must also go to our parents and guardians whose patience and understanding has made this process smoother.”

The department has encouraged parents who have not yet verified their information to communicate with their children’s schools to check if schools have updated details. If this does not prove to be helpful, parents are encouraged to visit the department's district offices and walk-in centres or call 0800-000-789. 

TimesLIVE

Education department clarifies confusion

The Gauteng education department has moved to clarify that the vaccination report required for the 2022 online applications for prospective Grade 1 ...
News
1 week ago

Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

The mask break “entails going outdoors and removing their masks, and breathing for approximately 5-15 minutes”.
News
1 week ago

Back to school: Panyaza Lesufi eyeing primary school cases, teacher audit

Gauteng's education department will monitor Covid-19 infections among grade 7 pupils to see whether it is possible for all high school pupils to ...
News
2 weeks ago

