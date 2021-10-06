Truck driver hospitalised after being 'assaulted, stabbed by Numsa protestors'

A truck driver has been hospitalised after he was stabbed and assaulted allegedly by protesting National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) members in Boksburg on Wednesday.



The incident took place at about 8am while the driver of the Environcyle De Wildt truck parked his vehicle along Van Dyk Road...