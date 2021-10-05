Numsa members go on strike in nationwide shutdown of engineering sector

Hundreds of National Union of Metalworkers of SA members gathered in protest on Tuesday at the Mary Fritzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, as part of the first day of their nationwide engineering sector shutdown over salary increases.



Dressed in red Numsa T-shirts and some in red overalls, while carrying sticks, the protesters were singing and chanting Struggle songs as they held placards written: “We demand 8% increase across the board,” “Down with 4%,” “An injury to one is an injury to all.”..