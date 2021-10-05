Numsa members go on strike in nationwide shutdown of engineering sector
Hundreds of National Union of Metalworkers of SA members gathered in protest on Tuesday at the Mary Fritzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, as part of the first day of their nationwide engineering sector shutdown over salary increases.
Dressed in red Numsa T-shirts and some in red overalls, while carrying sticks, the protesters were singing and chanting Struggle songs as they held placards written: “We demand 8% increase across the board,” “Down with 4%,” “An injury to one is an injury to all.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.