Trade union NUMSA to strike from October 5 in engineering sector

Numsa will stage a national strike in the country's engineering sector from October 5 after wage talks reached a deadlock, the union said on Tuesday.

Employers in the important economic sector, which has struggled amid an economic downturn exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, have balked at Numsa's demands for an 8% rise in the first year and inflation plus 2% for the following two years.

Industry body, Seifsa, which is offering a 4.4% hike for 2021, inflation plus 0.5% in 2022 and inflation plus 1% in the third year confirmed the deadlock and strike call with Reuters.

“We will launch the strike with a national march,” the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said in a statement.