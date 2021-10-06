Salary increase will help us pay rent, keep kids in school – Numsa members

Workers say current salary is not enough to pay bills

Zama Mtshali says she missed payment on her rental five times and on a few occasions she also failed to pay her child’s school fees.



Mtshali, 30, who lives in a two-room flat with her mother and two children in Malvern, Johannesburg, said she earned less than R10,000 a month as a general worker at one of the metal companies in Germiston in the East Rand...