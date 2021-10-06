MEC Maile to consult premier Makhura on adverse court rulings on Tshwane takeover

Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile says he's consulting the premier and the executive committee on a way forward regarding his department's intervention in Tshwane.



Maile was responding to the three judgments handed over by the high court, supreme court and the Constitutional Court on his intervention in Tshwane which saw the municipality being put under administration which the apex court found to have been unlawful...